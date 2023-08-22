March 17, 1935 - August 12, 2023
Anna Rumrill Taylor was born in Boston, MA to William Davis Taylor and Mary Hammond Taylor. She went to private school before attending Miss Porter’s School in Farmington, CT, and Radcliffe College, where she earned her degree and became a registered nurse. While in college she met John Herbert Freeman whom she married after graduation. They moved to Oxford, England while he studied for an advanced degree in theology, and they had their first child. Anna later earned a master’s degree in psychiatric nursing and worked at Waltham State Hospital and at Options Day Treatment Center. She taught the Alexander Technique and was active in the National Association of Mental Illness and Al-Anon, while living in Sudbury, MA. Her passion for politics was well known, and she had marched in Washington, DC in the 60’s to support integration.
She moved to Enosburg Falls, where she had a llama and sheep farm. A patron of the arts, she was instrumental in the renovation of the Enosburg Opera House. In addition, she served as Treasurer of St. Matthews Episcopal Church. In Enosburg she met her second husband Phillip Caleb, who predeceased her. Active in many community activities she met Claude Bombardier, whose friendship and companionship brought her great joy. His untimely death broke her heart. She moved to the Gables in Rutland, VT where she lived for the last twelve years and supported the Paramount Theater and VPR.
She is survived by her children Vivian and Taylor Freeman of Loveland, CO and John Freeman of Rutland as well as grandchildren Jason Walton, Christi Walton, and Cameron Kenneth Taylor Freeman all of Colorado. Great grandchildren include Cooper Walton, Emily and Jaidyn Freeman, and Jayleen Walton. Her great grandson Parker died in a tragic accident last year. She leaves half-brothers Thomas and James Taylor as well and half-sisters Margaret Kane and Wendy Patriquin. Her brother William Osgood Taylor and both parents predeceased her as well as her stepmother Ann Macy Taylor to whom she was devoted.
A potluck luncheon to celebrate her life will be held at the Enosburg Opera House on Monday, September 4 at 12:30 pm. A grave side service will be held in Boston later. In lieu of flowers please consider the Friends of the Opera House, PO Box 1250, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450, or the Paramount Theater, 30 Center St., Rutland, VT 05751.
