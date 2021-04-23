Ann Smith Gray passed away at home on Monday, April 19, 2021 following a long illness. Ann was born and educated in New England. She was preceded in death by her mother Wanda Plante and her father Foster Lafley. She is survived by her husband Philip Gray and son Garrett West Gray of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; and her brother Foster “Ed” Lafley Jr. of Leesburg FL.
Ann was a Past President of the Charity League of Atlantic County and a former Chair and Commissioner for the Atlantic County Advisory Commission on Women. She was a Charter Member of the Woman’s Leadership Initiative, of United Way of Atlantic County’s Success by 6 Program.
Ann was named NJ Mother of the Year in 2004 by American Mothers, Inc. an interfaith, non-political, non-profit organization with the purpose of strengthening the moral and spiritual foundations of the family and the home. She was a past member and officer of the Atlantic County Woman’s Hall of Fame which recognizes women who have made outstanding achievements and significant contributions in our communities.
Ann was a Municipal Court mediator for Community Mediation Services of Atlantic County. She was also a Past President of Member of Child Federation of Atlantic City, a nonprofit health care agency providing well child health care to families in Atlantic County. She was a long time member of Soroptimist International of Atlantic County, and Past Director and officer of this international woman’s service organization. She was a Charter Member at Shore Memorial Hospital Woman’s Center and a past member of the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City.
Services will be private with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Adelaide’s Place, 2416 Arctic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
