BERKSHIRE – Ann Nancy (Miller) Lavely passed away at her home in Pacolet, S.C. on June 28, 2020.
She was born in Greensboro, Vt., on April 12, 1935 to William and Lynette Miller.
A 1953 graduate of North Bennington High School, she married Norman Lavely on October 10, 1953. Norman and Nancy lived in East Berkshire, Vt., for over 50 years. A lover of music, Nancy taught herself to play the piano and the organ. She was accompanist at several churches in the area, including the Community Baptist Church of Montgomery Center and the First Congregational Church in East Berkshire, where she was also a member of the Ladies Aid Society. She enjoyed sharing her singing talents and was a member of the choir at the First Baptist Church in Richford for many years. Nancy was often seen in local musical variety shows and plays in Richford and Enosburg. She was employed at the Montgomery Toy Factory and for many years at the Montgomery Elementary School.
In recent years, Nancy moved to Pacolet with her dear friend Ted Hemenway, where they enjoyed life in a quiet town, making new friends, and exploring the area. They attended Pacolet First Baptist Church, where Nancy again enjoyed singing in the choir, and attending the Bible Studies.
Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother. She found joy in family gatherings, especially when she was able to spend time with her grandchildren. She had a kind, generous spirit and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She loved her family and always believed the best of each member. Nancy had a great beauty within. We never heard her say anything unkind about anyone, and everyone commented about what a great lady she was. We are all blessed to have known our mother, grandmother and friend.
Nancy is survived by her companion, Ted Hemenway, her seven children and their spouses, John Lavely, Pat and Faith Lavely, Kary and Brett Best, Steven and Diane Lavely, Douglas and Natalie Lavely, Noreen and Ron Pierce, Stephanie and Mike Newton. Nancy is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband Norman in 2004, her parents, William and Lynette Miller, her sisters and their husbands, Alice and David Wright, Flora Mary and Carl Riddell.
A graveside service will be held at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center on August 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Those who wish to honor Nancy’s memory may make donations to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 430 Drayton, SC 29333.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.