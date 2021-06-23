Andrew R. Gaudette

Andrew Robert Gaudette, 35, of St. Albans, passed away in his home on Thursday, June 17th, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer. He was a warm and loving person, witty and honest, with an open sense of humor that made people gravitate toward him. A kid at heart, Andrew could connect with people through a joke, a smile, or a quote from his beloved Ghostbusters.
Andrew was a true sports guru. If you had a question, he had the correct answer. He was a fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Bruins, and especially the Dallas Cowboys, an organization he stood by through thick and thin.
He held out as long as he could, but Dallas never won that sixth Superbowl.
Andrew was a great lover of music, particularly Classic Rock. Tom Petty was his compass, AC/DC his drive, and George Strait his peace. Some of the best days were spent in the car, with the windows down, and the radio up.
Andrew was predeceased by his Grandfather, Roy Gaudette, Sr.; Grandmother Donna Gaudette; Uncle Ronald Gaudette; and his many fluffs, Percy, Sammie, Kokoa, Munchie, Ruby, Ivy, Rosie, Kamikaze, Gypsy, Moonlight, Kiwi, Rupert, Chronos, King, Denke, and the Tank Dwellers.
Andrew is survived by his partner of thirteen years, Michelle Coutts, and their two pups, Calico Jack, and Chenoa; his Mother, Donna Gaudette, and her pupper, Dalton; brother Cory Rooney, and his fiancée Brittany; nieces Kobe and Kyla, and nephew Kalen; Aunt Christina Gaudette; Aunt Sandra Gaudette, and partner John Lynn; Uncle Roland Gaudette, and wife Laurie; Uncle Roy Gaudette, and wife Rebecca; cousins Connor, Zackary, Stacey, Robert, Brian, Molly, Colin, Hannah, Brandi and Brittani; their partners and children; the Coutts and Lemons families, who loved Andrew as their own; and various friends and co-workers whose lives he touched.
The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin County Home Health for their care and compassion, as well as the many members of the medical profession who were of help and comfort to Andrew, throughout his life.
Visiting hours will be on Saturday, June 26th, 2021, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, at A.W. Rich Funeral Home in Fairfax. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
Andrew will be missed by many. This is a loss we will never forget.
See you on the other side, Roo.
