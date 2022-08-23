Andrew M. Ryea, Jr.

The family of Andrew Moses Ryea Jr., age 23, announces that he passed away suddenly, August 21, 2022, in Saint Albans. He was born in St. Albans, August 23, 1998 to Andrew and Brenda (Button) Ryea.
Andrew worked for Pike Industries as a mechanic for several years, and also for Island Auto Haven, making many friends at both places. He enjoyed motorcycles, and working on his project Dodge truck. He loved his family and especially his canine companion, Turbo. He loved to play jokes, spending time with his friends, shooting. He will be remembered as the “Family Counselor” and was known as the backbone of his family. He was always there for his brothers and sister.
He is survived by his parents, Brenda Dane of Saint Albans, Andrew Ryea Sr., of St. Albans, Grandparents, Mary Button and Jack Button of Saint Albans, Charlie and Candy Clair of Sheldon; four siblings, Rosaline Taylor (Matt) of St. Johnsbury, Zackary Ryea, Maxwell Ryea, and Cody Ryea of St. Albans; his nephews, Bow Ryea, Blake Ryea, of St. Albans, Christian Taylor Raiden Taylor of St. Johnsbury, VT niece Emma Ryea of Saint Albans, friends Taylor Pelkey of Plattsburgh, NY, Abby Bourbeau of St. Albans, Jenness Jillson of Isle La Motte, Allen Botala of Grand Isle, and Casey Collins of Williston.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Barbara Ryea, James Ryea, and Frank Wright.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held Monday, August 29th, 2022 at 2:00 PM in Brady & Levesque Funeral Home. A Time of Reflection will be held Monday, from 12:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Shriner’s Childrens Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.