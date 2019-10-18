WOBURN, MASS. / ST. ALBANS – Andrew James Mawn, Jr., a longtime Woburn, Mass., resident, passed away, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Milford Regional Medical Center with his family at his side.
Born in Colchester, Vt., on September 17, 1932, he was the son of the late Andrew J. and Margaret Olive (Teachout) Mawn. Andrew was 87 years old.
On May 21, 1960, in St. Mary’s Church in St. Albans, he married Katherine J. King, who survives him.
Andrew graduated from St. Mary’s High School in St. Albans and then from Parks College and East Coast Aerotech. He served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force, receiving his honorable discharge in 1955. Andrew retired in 1990 from Eastern Airlines, where he was an aircraft mechanic for 30 years. Known in his earlier years as Horsey by his closest friends, or the Hibernian Hurler, he was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed reading and doing crossword. Andrew was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Woburn, Massachusetts and member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion.
Andrew is survived by his wife of 59 years, Katherine Mawn of Medway, MA; his son, Andrew James Mawn, III and his wife, Lisa (Santoro) Mawn, of Medway, MA and grandchildren, Matthew Reynold Mawn and Rachael Olivia Mawn. He is also survived by his sisters, Frances Virginia Howrigan of Fairfield, VT, Mary Elizabeth Mercure of St. Albans, VT, Patricia Ann Heimberger of Cocoa Beach, FL, Sister Rita Mawn and Kathleen Tabor both of St. Albans, VT, sisters-in-law, Edna Chagnon, Jean King, Georgiana Cote-Christopher and her husband, Brian, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Andrew was pre-deceased by a sister, Margaret Yuen and her husband, John, sister-in-law Betty Coleman, and brothers-in-law, W. Robert Howrigan, Edward J. Mercure, John Heimberger, Sidney Tabor, Claude King, Donald King, and Robert Chagnon.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday October 21st, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans. Prayers of committal and military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission of Deeds, Inc., 6 Chapin Avenue, Reading, MA 01867 or Martha’s Kitchen, P.O. Box 1561, St. Albans, VT 05478 or Tim’s House, A Division of Samaritan House, 24 Kingman Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.
To send the Mawn family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Andrew’s online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com.