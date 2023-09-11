Andrew Barry Brown

Andrew Barry Brown, Jr, 76, of Winooski, Vermont, passed away,        surrounded by his family, on  September 3, 2023, after battling with      melanoma. Andy was born on January 3, 1947, to Rhoda (Bassett) and Andrew B.  Brown in Bay Shore, NY. Because  his father served in the US Army;      Andy spent his childhood moving with his family within the United  States and places overseas such as Japan and Germany. The family eventually settled in Bakersfield, VT.  Andy graduated high school from Brigham Academy in 1965 and went on to study mathematics     at  Johnson State College.  After graduating with a degree in mathematics Andy started his first  teaching job at St. Albans Town  School in 1972 where he taught for      over 37 years until his retirement. During that time Andy earned a  Masters in Math Education from the University of Vermont. After        retirement, because of his love of math  and lifelong learning he          became an instructor at CCV helping students learn algebra.               Throughout  Andy’s  life he shared his view of the world around him  through photography. His images captured his love for  his family        and his special places - the beach and times in nature. When Andy retired, he furthered his  photography art by practicing digital painting using his photographs as a base for the work. He was a  member of the Northern Vermont Artist Association. Andy married Sandy Hall in 1979 in St. Albans. They resided in the wonderful Windtop neighborhood in  Fairfax where their two children, Courtney and Megan, spent their childhoods until moving on to          college.  Since 2009 Sandy and Andy have been enjoying life in the town of Winooski. Andy lived his life with his family at the focus. He attended all his daughters’ sports activities and school  events and continued to participate in his grandkids activities. He instilled in his daughters his love of  family, the environment, and learning. Many summer vacations were spent in Maine or Cape Cod  enjoying the ocean. Andy loved family adventures such as the cross-country camping trip from Vermont  to California with everyone packed into the Camry. Andrew was predeceased by his parents and brother, Charlie Brown. He is survived by his wife, Sandy;  daughter Courtney Laflin, her husband Jeremy and daughters, Clara and Isabelle (Rockledge, FL);  daughter Megan Klinefelter, her husband Bob and son, Tommy (Essex, VT.) He is also survived by his  sister Charlotte Sue Langreich, and brothers Walter, Warren, Carlton, Greg (Dale), Jerry (Sue), Noel  (Maureen). Andy is also survived by several much-loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. In honor of his lifelong commitment of taking care of the earth and the environment, Andy chose a green  burial. A memorial celebration of Andy’s life will be scheduled at a later date. The family wants to thank Dr. Rehman and her oncology team, the Miller 5 nursing staff, and the UVM Home Health and Hospice team. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Vermont Public Radio, 365 Troy Avenue, Colchester, Vermont 05446 or McClure Miller Respite House, UVM Home Health and Hospice Development Office, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446 or any environmental initiative. Honored to be serving the family of Andrew Brown is the Heald Funeral Home, where    messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.

Modulist Image

