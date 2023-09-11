Andrew Barry Brown, Jr, 76, of Winooski, Vermont, passed away, surrounded by his family, on September 3, 2023, after battling with melanoma. Andy was born on January 3, 1947, to Rhoda (Bassett) and Andrew B. Brown in Bay Shore, NY. Because his father served in the US Army; Andy spent his childhood moving with his family within the United States and places overseas such as Japan and Germany. The family eventually settled in Bakersfield, VT. Andy graduated high school from Brigham Academy in 1965 and went on to study mathematics at Johnson State College. After graduating with a degree in mathematics Andy started his first teaching job at St. Albans Town School in 1972 where he taught for over 37 years until his retirement. During that time Andy earned a Masters in Math Education from the University of Vermont. After retirement, because of his love of math and lifelong learning he became an instructor at CCV helping students learn algebra. Throughout Andy’s life he shared his view of the world around him through photography. His images captured his love for his family and his special places - the beach and times in nature. When Andy retired, he furthered his photography art by practicing digital painting using his photographs as a base for the work. He was a member of the Northern Vermont Artist Association. Andy married Sandy Hall in 1979 in St. Albans. They resided in the wonderful Windtop neighborhood in Fairfax where their two children, Courtney and Megan, spent their childhoods until moving on to college. Since 2009 Sandy and Andy have been enjoying life in the town of Winooski. Andy lived his life with his family at the focus. He attended all his daughters’ sports activities and school events and continued to participate in his grandkids activities. He instilled in his daughters his love of family, the environment, and learning. Many summer vacations were spent in Maine or Cape Cod enjoying the ocean. Andy loved family adventures such as the cross-country camping trip from Vermont to California with everyone packed into the Camry. Andrew was predeceased by his parents and brother, Charlie Brown. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter Courtney Laflin, her husband Jeremy and daughters, Clara and Isabelle (Rockledge, FL); daughter Megan Klinefelter, her husband Bob and son, Tommy (Essex, VT.) He is also survived by his sister Charlotte Sue Langreich, and brothers Walter, Warren, Carlton, Greg (Dale), Jerry (Sue), Noel (Maureen). Andy is also survived by several much-loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. In honor of his lifelong commitment of taking care of the earth and the environment, Andy chose a green burial. A memorial celebration of Andy’s life will be scheduled at a later date. The family wants to thank Dr. Rehman and her oncology team, the Miller 5 nursing staff, and the UVM Home Health and Hospice team. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Vermont Public Radio, 365 Troy Avenue, Colchester, Vermont 05446 or McClure Miller Respite House, UVM Home Health and Hospice Development Office, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446 or any environmental initiative. Honored to be serving the family of Andrew Brown is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Andrew Barry Brown
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular Stories
-
Elle Purrier St. Pierre is back on the track, and she's got extra special company with her!
-
Home tour of the week: A stunning modern home in Franklin with high ceilings and wide doors
-
Here are recent property transfers up to $634,000
-
Check out the photo gallery and recap from the Bobwhites vs. Redhawks battle on Saturday, Sept. 9
-
Porter Hurteau Wins Burlington High School Invitational
Currently in Saint Albans
62°
Cloudy
62° / 59°
12 PM
63°
1 PM
65°
2 PM
68°
3 PM
70°
4 PM
70°
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Calendar
Employment Ads
Bulletin
Business & Service Ads
Bulletin
© Copyright 2023 Saint Albans Messenger 281 North Main Street, Saint Albans, VT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.