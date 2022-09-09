ENOSBURG - On the evening of Friday, September 2, 2022, Andrew A. Ward of Enosburg, Vermont passed away.
Andrew graduated from Bellows Free Academy of Saint Albans, Vermont.
Andrew had a love for working with his hands and building. After working for others, he ventured out on his own and started his own construction company (STF) Start to Finish. He was very proud of this accomplishment. He had a love for music as well as love for his family. If we were to describe Andrew in a few words we would use kind, loving and joyful.
Andrew is survived by his mother, Kathrine; his father, Kevin; his partner, Raeanna (Biscuit); their son, Greyson; his twin brother, Jackson; his brothers, Riley, Matt, Josh, Jake, and Mason; his sisters, Heather, Shalynn, Kelsey, Kenna and Annika; his Papa, Bob; his Nannie, Dorothy; his Nan, Jeannette; his aunt, Lindsey; his best friend, Dan; and several nieces and nephews.
Andrew’s family and friends will be holding a private Life Celebration.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
