Andre P. Blouin, age 68, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1954 to Ronald and the late Patricia (Lavery) Blouin. He graduated from the class of 1972, BFA St Albans. Andre worked for Century Arms, as Vice President, retiring after 25 years. He completed his career at US Citizenship and Immigration Services. In his free time, he enjoyed catering with Bob Santini, raising beef cattle, and property investments.
Andre is survived by his daughter, Sarah (Jason) Luman, and his son Tyler (Ashley) Blouin, and three grandchildren, Caden, Oliver and Cordelia Blouin and father Ronald Blouin and his wife Helen. He is also survived by the Mother of his children, Debbie (Minotti) Blouin, three brothers, Michael (Jackie), Robyn (April), John (Lynn), and a sister, Marie (Michael) Giroux, also, several nieces and nephews.
Andre was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Blouin.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held at Brady and Levesque Funeral Home, July 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Blouin family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
