Andre “Dre” Walker, 32, died unexpectedly Monday September 12th at his St. Albans residence. He was born June 17, 1990 in Fort Myers, Florida, the son of Stacy (Koch) Allen and Andre G Walker, Sr. Andre was predeceased by grandmother Nancy Walker, uncle Barth Walker and grandfather Michael Cordner. Andre is survived by his parents, Stacy Allen (fiancé Omar Deer) and Andre Walker, grandmother, Patricia DeMayo (husband Timothy DeMayo), brothers, Greyson Allen (fiancé Courtney Sheehan) and Dorrien Walker, and step-mom Bridget Clark. Andre is also survived by a multitude of loyal friends and a community that loved him. A celebration of life will be held at The Depot (Nelly’s Pub & Grill), 50 Kingman St., Saint Albans, VT 05478 Saturday, September 24th from 2PM-6PM . In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone .
Andre Gardell Walker, Jr.
