TINMOUTH – Andre G. Tardif, age 68, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Rutland.
He was born on August 18, 1952 in Lyster, Quebec, Canada to the late Edouard and Cecile (Routhier) Tardif.
Andre was the youngest in the family having two brothers and a sister. In 1959, the Tardif family moved from Lyster, Quebec, Canada to Swanton, Vt.
Andre grew up on a farm. Having learning challenges, he went to The Maplewood School in St. Albans, Vt. He followed through with attending Brandon Training School in Brandon, Vt., and worked for Diamond Jim in St. Albans and Denny’s in Rutland for a number of years.
In 1994, Andre went to live with his caregiver Rodney Ewing, whom he has lived with since. Rodney was able to bring Andre stability and a very good life. Rodney’s fond memory of Andre is due to his daughter’s name. Her name is Alicia but because Andre could not quite pronounce it correctly, he fondly called her Malicia, and Rodney and Alicia left it at that. Andre’s favorite hobbies included putting puzzles together, listening to music, and going for walks. His favorite memory was the trip he took to Hawaii.
He is survived by his brothers and their families, Raymond Tardif and his wife Julia (Daigle) of Swanton, and Roger Tardif and his wife Agnes (McSherry) of Citrus Springs, Fla.; and his sister and her family, Julienne “Julie” Hubbard and her husband John M. of Swanton.
Friends and family are invited to Andre’s Life Celebration events on Monday, November 16, 2020 to include visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Andre’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health- Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Cir # 1, St Albans City, VT 05478.
Please visit the Goss Life Celebration Homes website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
