RICHFORD – Amy Martha (Barbour) Kane, age 45, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Timberlyn Heights Rehab and Care Center in Great Barrington, Mass.
She was born in St. Albans on May 9, 1974 to Donald and Fannie Barbour and stepfather, James Laden.
Amy was an exceptional student during her two years at Champlain College while studying Travel and Tourism. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and made the President’s List regularly. Her family was proud of one of her poems that was published, as well as her beautiful singing voice. There was nothing she wasn’t good at. She loved animals, and had an amazing connection to them. She lived a natural and organic life, raising chickens, gardening, and canning. Amy reinstated the United Methodist Church Sunday School program in Richford. Her sense of humor and honesty made her the Amy that everyone knew and loved. What brought her the most joy and made her most proud, were her children.
She is survived by her children, Troy David Kane and Mitchell John Kane, both of Richford; her ex-husband, Eric Kane of Richford; her mother and stepfather, Fannie and James Laden of Fairfield; her brother, Alan Barbour and his wife Jennifer of Berkshire; special niece, Ari Barbour of Berkshire; step sisters, Jennifer Carpenter and her husband, Mark of Fairfield and Elizabeth Laden and her husband, Mark Roman of Orange, Conn.; nephews, Nicholas and Noah Carpenter of Fairfield; cousin/“sister” Melissa Hall-Archambault and her husband Kevin and their children, Mariah, Ethan and Blair of Enosburg; special friend, Tracy Steinhour-Hemond of Richford; aunts and uncles, Richard McAllister and his wife Dianne of Richford, Robert McAllister of Richford, and Rachel Hall and her husband Greg of Richford; several other aunts, uncles and cousins; and friend, Peter Quebec, who made her smile. Besides her father, Donald Barbour, Amy was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Leonard and Martha McAllister; paternal grandmother, Hattie Barbour; and her aunt, Carolyn McAllister.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, River St., Richford, VT. Interment will follow in the Richford Center Cemetery, South Richford Rd., Richford, VT.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5-8:00 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Amy’s family encourages you to wear her favorite color purple in memory of her vibrant personality.
For those who wish, contributions in Amy’s memory may be made to Donor Services, Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202 and/or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA, 19406.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com