December 8, 1973 – July 15, 2020
ST. ALBANS – Amy Lynn McGovern, 46, of Johnson, Vt., died in a motorcycle accident on US Route 7 in Georgia in the early evening of Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1973, the daughter of Michael and Melanie (Brown) McGovern, both of St. Albans.
Amy graduated from BFA, St. Albans and earned a Bachelor’s degree in media communications from Trinity College in 1997. She began work in the radio industry while she was in her first year of college at Lyndonville (Class of 93), first working at WIZN in Burlington and moving on to several other stations before finding a more permanent home at WDEV in Waterbury, Vt., where she worked for 13 years as Production Director. Her love of radio stemmed from the TV show, “WKRP in Cincinnati,” and we’re sure that Les Nessman is looking over her right now. Amy also worked at The Point, WLKC, WLVB, (Radio VT Group), Fox Radio and 3WZ (7 Mountains Media Group) at State College, PA as Director of Production for five radio stations. In 2015, she began working her “dream job” at Hall Communications, where she was the on-air personality and production staff for KOOL 105 and WOKO. She was the winner of several production awards from the Vermont Association of Broadcasters. Beyond radio, Amy devoted much of her time to auto racing. She worked for Thunder Road as a pit reporter, Performance Racing Network at NASCAR as a freelance pit reporter and production staffer. Amy was also a volunteer for the American Cancer Society.
Anyone who knew Amy knew that she lived large, and she died doing one of the things that she loved most: riding her motorcycle, “Whiskey.” She had an affinity for all that was good in life and just loved challenges: tell her “No” and she’d do it just to pull your chain. She loved just about everybody and was loyal to the core: you were lucky to be counted as a “close friend.” Her infectious laugh was as loud and gusty as the decibel meter could handle. When Amy showed up, you always knew it. She knew more people than most of us earthlings would meet in a lifetime. She treasured honesty and let you clearly know it if she suspected otherwise. Amy would bring laughs and hilarity where none were expected, and THAT endeared her to so many people. Once you met her, you never forgot her. Amy’s love of NASCAR and all its people were unbounded and full of pure joy, but never, ever less than her close friends.
Probably the most powerful example of Amy’s drive and commitment could be seen in how she took devastating events in her life and turned them in positive outcomes. She dealt with more misery for many years than most people, but always found a way to recover with little help from others. The death of her mom, Melanie, on May 7, 2019, hit her hard and she struggled to reconcile the loss to her own life. Several months ago, she met the person who would change her life forever: Grady Guyette, who was riding with Amy when the accident occurred. Amy and Grady were the happiest folks that any of us had ever seen. They had plans to make a life together, and it would have been marvelous.
Amy is survived by her dad, Michael of St. Albans, an aunt, Nancy (McGovern) L’Ecuyer of Essex Junction and her children and families, of Steven L’Ecuyer and Lynn (L’Ecuyer) Braceras, both of Essex Junction and Dave L’Ecuyer of Queen Creek, Arizona.
Amy’s family would like to invite her friends, colleagues and listeners to a vehicle visitation on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Collins Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans. Please enter off Route 104.
For the safety of all attending you are asked to remain in your vehicles and social distancing restrictions will apply.
A private funeral service will take place at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
Amy’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495 or to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
If you are unable to attend, you may send Amy’s family a message of condolence at her online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.