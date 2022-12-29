Amanda Sanborn

SWANTON - Amanda Lynn Sanborn, age 33, lost her battle with addiction and passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Swanton.
She was born December 6, 1989 in St. Albans to Mary Hodgdon and John Sanborn Sr.
Amanda grew up in Swanton and attended MVU. She was blessed with the gift of gab and could spark a conversation with just about anyone. Her favorite job was as a taxi driver, she loved having conversations with her passengers. She liked playing games on her phone, especially Candy Crush, scratching lottery tickets, and listening to a variety of music. Amanda cherished the time she spent with her children and loved sending snaps, taking selfies, and rhyming back and forth with them.
She was always a “Grammie’s Girl” and had a love for animals, especially giving them way too many treats. She wore her heart on her sleeve, and she would do anything to help a friend. Amanda was looking forward to becoming an aunt this coming April. Amanda is survived by her children, Veronyka Hodgdon, and Jamesyn Hodgdon; her mother, Mary Hodgdon of Swanton; father, John Sanborn Sr. of Alburgh; step-father, Todd Rocheleau of Swanton; siblings, John Sanborn Jr. of Swanton, and Kayla Rocheleau and her significant other Shane Rainville of Highgate; step-sister, Brooke Rocheleau of Swanton; grandfather, Robert Becker of Eustis, FL; grandmother, Donna L. Hodgdon of Swanton; aunts & uncles, Cindy Morris and her husband Richard “Dick” of Swanton, Jason Hodgdon and his wife Sharae of Swanton, George Gould and his significant other Tina Martin of Reading, Scott Gould of Ludlow, Brian Pion of Berkshire, and Phyllis Porter of Swanton; many special cousins including Taylor Hodgdon and her daughter IvyRose; and her close friend, Sam Lenahan-Solorzano. Amanda was predeceased by her stillborn son, Kolton Ladd; grandfather, Porter P. Hodgdon; and her uncles, Elmer Hodgdon and his wife Donna M., and Porter “Kojak” Hodgdon Jr. and his wife Jolene.
Amanda’s family will be holding a private memorial service for her at a later date.
For those who wish, contributions in Amanda’s memory may be made to the Serenity House, 98 Church Street, Wallingford, VT 05773.
