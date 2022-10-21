Amanda Jean Loyer, age 34 of Sheldon VT passed away on Tuesday October 18, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center with her family at her side after a long courageous battle with cancer. Amanda was born in St. Albans on May 27, 1988 to Conway Loyer and Jean (Taylor) Savoy. Amanda grew up in Swanton, VT and graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 2006.
Her greatest accomplishments in life were her three beautiful daughters Skyleigh, Paige & Breanna. She loved going to bingo, scratching lottery tickets, spending time with her family and friends but most importantly making memories with her daughters.
Amanda was one of the sweetest, strongest, bravest young woman you would ever know and will always be remembered for her great attributions in life - her smile, her laugh, her unending caring and love that she showed her family and friends and especially her children. Even when she was sick and battling illness, she never stepped down and always put others before herself. A true warrior, loving Mom, Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Niece, Aunt & Friend.
Amanda is survived and greatly missed by her Father and Step Mother Conway and Diane Loyer and her Mother and Step Father Jean and Robert Savoy. Her daughters Skyleigh Jones, Paige Martell & Breanna Martell. Her siblings, Alyson Johnson and her husband Joseph, Emma Savoy and Tony Savoy. Her Grandparents Arthur & Sheila Taylor and her Grandmother Diana Loyer. Her niece Rya Johnson. Her Aunts and Uncles, Debbie Chadwick, Rhonda Loyer & Carlton Santor, Arthur Taylor Jr & Cindy Taylor, Frank & Debbie Taylor and Many great aunts, great uncles & cousins and friends and by her special friend Larry Jones who has provided her with much support over the years.
She was predeceased by her grandfather Albert Loyer and her great grand parents June & Isadore, Bouchard, Audrey & Leonard Martin, and Arthur & Laura Loyer & Frank & Gertrude Taylor. She was also predeceased by her Step Grandmother Rhoda Monahan.
Family and Friends are invited to Amanda’s Celebration of Life Saturday November 5th from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at the Church of Nativity parish Hall, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
