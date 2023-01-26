ST. ALBANS - Alton “Bert” Lothian, a lifelong Franklin County resident and Korean War Veteran passed away on January 22, 2023, at the age of 92 at his daughter’s residence in Barre, VT.
Born in Franklin on September 18, 1930, he was the son of the late Earl and Catherine (Tittemore) Lothian.
Bert graduated from Franklin High School where he was an excellent scholar and athlete. He then entered the United States Army and served in the Korean War, ultimately receiving his Honorable Discharge as an E-4 Corporal in December, 1953. On February 3, 1952, Bert married Margaret “Betty” Barnum, also of Franklin. Bert spent the majority of his work life at the Blue Seal Feeds Company in Richford, VT as well as part-time work at the local A&P Grocery Store. He lived at his families’ home on Richard Street until 2018, when he and Betty moved to St. Albans.
Bert retired as the Production Manager from Blue Seal Feeds in 1995 after 42 years of employment, he was a member of the American Legion, and brother in the Masonic Lodge in Richford. Once retired, Bert drove veterans to their medical appointments in White River Junction or Newport, VT, as well as delivering Meals on Wheels in the greater Richford area. Bert was a very social man, and our family remembers numerous picnic, swimming, and holiday outings with his brothers and sisters and their families over the years. Survivors include his wife Betty, their son Steven and his wife Linda of St. Albans, their daughter Nancy and her wife Penny Lowery of Barre, their grandchildren Alyssa of St. Albans, and Tyler and his wife Tarah of St. Albans and their great-grandchildren Eva and Jase.
Bert is also survived by his brother Loren and his partner Anne, and his sisters Beverly Cyr and Sandra Benjamin, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bert was predeceased by his brothers Glendon, Guy, Lyle, Merriman, Stanley, Roger, Hugh, Arthur, and Gary, along with his eldest sister Geraldine Richard.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date, in the Franklin Village Cemetery, Franklin, VT.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bert’s name may be made to the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 or https://www.cvhhh.org/donate/donate-to-cvhhh or the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478 or www.franklincountyanimalrescue.org.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
