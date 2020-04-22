ST. ALBANS/ SWANTON/ RICHFORD – Alta Guyette Ostiguy, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was a lifelong area resident, who passed away early Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 87 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford with her family at her side.
Born at home at St. Albans Bay on April 15, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edward Joseph and Beatrice Elizabeth (Bovat) Guyette. She attended area schools and received her GED later on in life.
On February 22, 1949, she met the love of her life, Roger A. Ostiguy, who predeceased her on January 3, 2020. On August 12, 1950, they were joined together at Holy Angels Catholic Church, and this coming August would have been their 70th anniversary.
Alta was a longtime member, and held offices of past-president and secretary, for the Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion Auxiliary; she was a member of Holy Angels Ladies of Saint Anne; she was also a past-president and ran the Thursday night bingo for the Holy Angels Mother’s Club for over 25 years, and worked as a volunteer at the former Kerbs Memorial Hospital. She also taught CCD religious education at Holy Angels Catholic School and at the Church of the Nativity School. Alta loved her community and her church.
Survivors include her children, Linda and Robert Parent, Mark and Linda Ostiguy and Pamela and Norman Parent and grandchildren, Sebastian and Amy Theberge, Jean-Pierr and Michelle Theberge, Madonne and Pam Perry, Mark and Amy Parent, Carole Parent and partner, Joanna Carroll, Sarah and Adam Hergenrother, Allison and Eric Gauthier, Cassidy Ostiguy, Chris and Leslie Kinsland, Stephanie Gagne, Heather Ostiguy and fiancé, Darwin Turcios, Corey Ostiguy, Eric and Alicia Parent, Jeremy and Melissa Parent and Melissa Parent and companion, Arum Habercorn, as well as great-grandchildren, Cayden, Mathieu, Claire, Colbey, Drew, Jackson and Brady Theberge, Sarah, Marie, Hannah and Ashley Rainville, Braylen, Gavin, Brianna and Julia Parent, Sienna, Asher and Madelyn Hergenrother, Olivia and Caleb Gauthier, Marina and Maddux Gagne, and Hailey, Cooper, Grayson, Ensley and Riggs Parent.
Alta is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Germaine Guyette and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Edward and Beatrice, and husband, Roger, Alta was predeceased by her son, Neil Ostiguy and siblings Carlton Guyette, Wanita Wentworth, Geraldine Levesque, Janice (Raymond) Ferland and Janet Guyette as well as her brothers and sisters-in-law, Roland and Lucille Ostiguy, Fernand and Walter Garceau, Simonne and Stanley Bray, Gerald and Jeannine Ostiguy.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful “family” at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford for all their care for both Alta and Roger for almost two years. They were both very loved and well cared for by everyone and we can’t thank all of you ever enough for keeping them happy and feeling safe.
We’d also like to thank Franklin County Home Health Agency for their hospice care for Mom. We appreciate your kindness and care during this difficult time.
And we’d like to thank everyone at the Heald Funeral Home for their professionalism and kindness with helping us through this hard time again.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, New York 10036 (bcrf.org).
Due to ongoing events in our country, services will be announced at a later date by the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.