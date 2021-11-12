ST. ALBANS – Alois J. Plattner, age 96, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2021 at the Homestead in St. Albans with his loving wife by his side.
He was born in Bangor, NY on July 9, 1925 to the late Jacob & Elizabeth (Machler) Plattner.
Alois served in the United States Navy during World War II, and later married Edith (Drinkwine) in 1948, who predeceased him. His work ethic was admirable. Alois worked for his father in the family cheese plant, Plattner’s Creamery, he was employed by Diamond International Paper in Massachusetts, and worked for Agway for 16 dedicated years before retiring. Alois’s retirement job was driving school bus for Don Bell and Terricel Transit, which he greatly enjoyed. In 2010, Alois married Brenda (Gillin) who survives him. The two enjoyed travelling together and sightseeing. He was a proud member of the VFW Post 758, St. Albans, and the American Legion Post #1 also in St. Albans.
He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Gillin) Plattner of St. Albans; daughters, Cheryl Conger and her husband Ronnie, Catherine Zweeres, and Alicia Plattner; stepdaughters, Pamela Hansen and her husband Chris, and Paula Wakefield, and her husband Charles; grandchildren, Lisa, Michelle, April, Dawn, Amy, Crystal, Sara and Kevin; 11 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides his parents, Alois was predeceased by his first wife, Edith Jane (Drinkwine) Plattner; their son, Wayne Plattner and his wife Jeannine; grandson, Casey Zweeres; siblings, Robert, Walter, and Shirley Plattner; a stepson, Randy Collins; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Plattner.
Family and friends are invited to Alois’s Life Celebration events to include a Memorial Service on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will immediately follow in the St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Lamkin St., Highgate, VT 05459 with full military honors.
Donations in Alois’s memory may be made to the American Legion Post #1, 100 Parah Dr., St. Albans, VT 05478, VFW Post 758, 353 Lake St., St Albans, VT 05478 or Bayada Hospice, 354 Mountain View Drive, Colchester, VT 05446.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.