Allen Richard Dishaw

Swanton/Highgate - Allen Robert Dishaw, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday August 11th, 2023, after a brief illness.
Allen was born January 24th, 1955, in Brandford, CT, to Gerald Dishaw and Joyce (LaFar) Laurendeau. Allen (affectionately known as “Bobby” to his family) spent his early childhood in Connecticut and frequently visited his extended family in Vermont before settling down in Highgate, VT. He graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School in 1973. Allen will be best remembered for his sense of humor, generosity, love of the outdoors and his adventurous spirit. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bingo, cooking, boating, motorcycling and family functions. Allen’s happiest moments were spending time with family and friends and carrying on the tradition of Sunday meals with the family.
Allen leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Don Aiken and his daughter Sherie Dishaw, his siblings, James Dishaw and June Sweeney. He leaves behind five grandchildren Kali Tipper, Kristen Tipper, Gadge Puro, Keith Sinclair, and Kc Helwig, and great grandchild Liam Morgan. He also leaves behind several aunts, cousins, his niece Marie Greeno, and nephew Michael Richards.
In addition to his parents, Allen was predeceased by his uncles, Benjamin (Ben) LaFar, Richard LaFar, and Theodore (Ted) LaFar, his aunt Nancy Bohannon, his cousin Shelley LaFar and his niece Angel Dishaw.
Family and friends are invited to Allen’s life celebration events which include visitation on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023, from 12:30 to 2:00 PM followed by a service at 2:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
Donations may be made in Allen’s memory to the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi, 100 Grand Avenue, Swanton, Vermont 05488. (https://abenakination.com/donations/1395/.)
Honored to be serving the family of Allen Dishaw is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.