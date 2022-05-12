Allen Bouchard

Burlington, VT – It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Allen R. Bouchard, 69, on May 11, 2022 at the McClure Miller Respite House. Allen was born on March 30, 1953, the first born child of Raymond and Irene Bouchard (Vignola) who predeceased him.
Allen was a gifted classical guitarist that played in several Burlington area restaurants as well as volunteering to play in area nursing homes. He was an avid sailor, talented woodworker, creative artist, self-taught web designer, real estate agent and property manager. Allen had an amazing intellect and incredible sense of humor.
Allen had a zest for life enjoying sailing trips on Lake Champlain, traveling, dinner parties, spending time with his family and his many friends. We will miss his jokes, his laughter and his videos. We will always remember the special times; birthday parties, holiday parties, nights on the town, weddings and all the special moments we had with him.
Allen is survived by his sister Danielle Spooner and husband Clifford; brother Claude Bouchard; sister JoAnn Toof; sister Diane Bouchard and partner MaryAnn. He also leaves his nephews Chad Spooner and wife Kristina; Erik Spooner and wife Sarah; Rob Toof and wife Megan; Shawn Bouchard; Allen Jon Bouchard; and niece Sarah Bouchard. He also leaves behind many other family members, friends and his beloved animals; cat Guthrie and dog ChiChi.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Allen’s memory to the Burlington Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403 or online at https://www.hsccvt.org/donate
A celebration of Allen’s life will be held at a future date. Please visit legacy.com to share online memories and condolences.
