ST. ALBANS – Allen “Bib” St. Francis, age 67, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home in St. Albans.
He was born in St. Albans on April 20, 1953 to the late Donald & Nellie (Blair) St. Francis.
Bib was a spiritual man who was very proud of his Abenaki heritage. He suffered from mental illness for most of his life, but his faith in God remained unwavering. When he was feeling well, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed lifting weights, playing his guitar, singing Jonny Cash and Merle Haggard songs, and listening to his radio as loud as it would go. His daughter has fond memories of him riding along with her while she delivered the newspaper. Bib is now at peace, and may his spirit continue to guide all of us.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Hoffman of St. Albans; his grandchildren, Sebrina Short and Travis Hill; his siblings, Donald St. Francis and his wife Kelly of Highgate, Sandy Cline of St. Albans, Eileen Champagne of St. Albans, Linda Menard and her husband Bruce of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Lynda Morgan and her husband Walt of Florida; several nieces & nephews and all of his family at Northwestern Counseling & Support Services. Besides his parents, Bib was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Kirshner; and brother-in-law, Richard Cline.
A memorial service will be held for Bib on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Bib’s memory may be made to Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, 107 Fisher Pond Rd., St. Albans, VT 05478.
