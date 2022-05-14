Allard R. Burnor

...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...
...Please check with state and local authorities regarding
guidelines for allowed activities...
* Warm air temperatures today in the mid 80s may cause people to
underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are
currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and around
60 in the regions smaller lakes and rivers.
* The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to
anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below
60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity
within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone
on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if
recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this
threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life
jacket!
