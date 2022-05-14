Allard R. Burnor

Prayers of committal and military honors for Allard R. Burnor who passed away on December 10th, 2021, will be held on Friday May 20th, 2022, at 2PM at the Greenwood Cemetery, South Main Street, St. Albans.

Assisting the Burnor family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans.

