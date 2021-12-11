Alburgh – Allard R. Burnor a lifelong area resident passed away early Friday, December 10th, 2021, at the Villa in St. Albans.
Allard’s family will receive family and friends on Thursday, December 16th, 2021, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Trinity Baptist Church, 300 Trinity Drive, Williston VT 05459. With a service to follow at 1:00 PM.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
