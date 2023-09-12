Saint Albans - Allan Henry Larsen a former resident of this community passed away on July 1st, 2023, in Shawnee Oklahoma. He was the son of the late Henry and Anna Larsen.
Allan was a 1972 graduate of Bellows Free Academy. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force. After leaving the Air Force Allan worked at Tinker Air Base in Oklahoma as a Non-Destructive Testing Inspector, Civil Service.
Allan is survived by his sisters, Bea Bevins of Burnt Hills, NY, Kathy Buck and her husband, Walter, of St. Albans and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Thor Larsen, a sister Judy Garceau, and a brother-in-law David Bevins.
A graveside funeral service followed by Military Honors, will be held Saturday September 23rd, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery, Lake Road, St. Albans.
Honored to be serving the family of Allan Larsen is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at wwww.healdfuneralhome.com.
