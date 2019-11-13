FRANKLIN – Aline M. Bouchard age 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Franklin County Rehab Center with her loving family by her side.
She is survived by her children, Denis Bouchard and his wife Rhoda of Franklin, Philip Bouchard and his wife Pierrette of Franklin, Jackie Ingalls and her husband Keith of St. Albans, Edward Bouchard of Highgate, John Bouchard and his wife Michele of Fairfield; and daughter-in-law, Laura Gilbert and her husband Don of Swanton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, Canada Street, Swanton. Interment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.