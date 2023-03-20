Alice Virginia (Hartwell) Godfrey, 101, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, March 14, 2023, in St. Albans, VT.
She was born August 12, 1921 in Springfield, MA to Earle D. and Dorothy Gould (Mitchell) Hartwell. Alice grew up in West Springfield, summered with her grandparents in Buckland, and graduated from Westside High in 1939.
She worked in the drafting department of Package Machinery in East Longmeadow for 8 years in the 1940s, and then at Minnechaug Regional High School in the late 1970s.
Alice married Robert C. Godfrey, Jr. on August 9, 1952 in West Springfield. They moved to their home in Wilbraham in 1955, where she resided since Robert’s passing in January 1970. She moved to Vermont in August of 2009.
Alice was a member and former curator of the Wilbraham Atheneum. She pursued her artistic talents throughout her lifetime, painting landscapes and still lifes. She enjoyed gardening and being in nature but mostly treasured her family and friends. Alice was a wonderful mother strong, fun to be around, and gifted in so many ways.
She was a devoted mother to her children: Caroline Brown and her husband Wayne, Judith Godfrey, Robert Godfrey and his wife Ilse, and Martha Burns and her husband Peter. She had four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, brothers Harry D. and Frederick C. Hartwell, and granddaughter Sarah Beth Godfrey.
The family is very grateful to the staff and residents of The Homestead in St. Albans for their care and friendship. The family also thanks Bayada Hospice Care for their care in these last months.
The family is planning a private memorial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society through their on-line community, or to the Wilbraham Atheneum at 450 Main St. Wilbraham, MA 01095.
Honored to be serving the family of Alice Godfrey is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolences can be sent at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
