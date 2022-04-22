ST. ALBANS – Alice T. Russell Swainbank, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Family and friends are invited to Alice’s Life Celebration events to include a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Lake Street, St. Albans, VT 05478. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
