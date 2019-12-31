ST. ALBANS — Alice Eleanor Baker, 77, passed away on Saturday morning, December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Alice was born on November 6, 1942 in Ormstown, Quebec, the daughter of Henry A. Darbie Somerville and Ollie (Brock) Somerville.
Alice had worked in many capacities at Peoples Trust Co. in St. Albans for 32 years. She especially enjoyed shopping for clothing and jewelry.
Surviving are her children, Sean Baker and Wendy, her special daughter-in law, of St. Albans and Kendra Malaney and her husband Mark of Arizona; her grandchildren, Josh Robtoy and wife Alissa, Jayla Dezentje and husband, Cole, Aaron Baker and “Presh” Lindsey Baker; great grandchildren, Blakely Robtoy and Cayson Baker; nieces, Sharon Mark, Nancy Somerville and Darbie Hill and nephew, Drew Somerville; her favorite pet, Annabelle and special friends, Joyce Giroux, William Young and Jill Caswell.
In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law Andrew and Erna Somerville.
Funeral services for Alice will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St. Albans. Family interment services will take place at a later date.
Friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service.
Should friends desire, contributions in Alice’s memory may be made to Franklin Co. Home Health – Hospice, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.
Messages of condolence for Alice’s family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.