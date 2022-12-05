RICHFORD - Alice Bashaw Chryst, age 71, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Richford.
She was born in St. Albans on December 24, 1950 to the late Robert & Louise (Newton) Bashaw.
Alice was raised in Georgia where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. She later graduated from B.F.A. St. Albans and went on to earn an associate degree from Becker Junior College. Alice worked as an analyst for the United States Government for over 30 years. Throughout her career she had several overseas assignments, including Argentina and Spain, and received numerous awards for her work. She was a perfectionist and excelled at any activity she enjoyed - reading encyclopedias, playing the piano, cooking, bird watching, and playing darts to name a few. She was known as “The Lasagna Lady” to the Front Royal baseball team in Virginia, and her Pecan Pie was always a delight. She was also a devoted baseball fan, especially to the Ole Miss team.
She married the love of her life, Chauncey “CB” Chryst on September 18, 1982. They both shared a love for darts, and competition. Their honeymoon, which included a darts tournament, took place in Honolulu, Hawaii. While traveling they experienced several rainbows that became a beacon of hope - when you see a rainbow, please think of Alice.
She is survived by her husband, Chauncey Byron Chryst of Richford; her daughter, Rebecca McDonald and her husband Steven of Essex; grandchildren, William & Emma Hodges; siblings, Ruth Pariser and her husband Jerry of East Northport, NY, and Wendell Bashaw and his wife Linda of Enosburgh; siblings-in-law, Joseph Chryst and his wife Pam, Martin K. Chryst and his wife Mary Beth, John Chryst and his wife Nancy, Carolyn Chryst, and Mark Chryst and his wife Debbie; several nieces & nephews; and her beloved Great Dane, Rocky. In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her sister, Susan Pion; and her Great Danes, Cricket, Samantha, and Rudy.
Friends & family are invited to a remembrance service for Alice on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Georgia United Methodist Church, 18 Carpenter Hill Road, Georgia, VT.
Friends & family are invited to a remembrance service for Alice on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Georgia United Methodist Church, 18 Carpenter Hill Road, Georgia, VT.
