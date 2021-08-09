FRANKLIN– Alexis Dandurand, age 96, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the home farm in Franklin.
Friends and family are invited to Alexis’ Life Celebration to include the following events on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9-10:00 AM at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 145 Square Rd, Franklin, VT 05457. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Franklin.
To view Alexis’ full obituary or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit our website at www.gossfs.com Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
