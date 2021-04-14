GASTONIA, NC — Alex Robert Moore, “Papa Alex,” passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Atrium Health: Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, at the age of 80. He was born on August 16, 1940 in St. Albans, VT, a son of the late Robert and Catherine Moore.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and in a Civil Service capacity for 38 years until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, Alex enjoyed capturing his love of nature on canvas, tinkering in his shop, woodworking and coin collecting. He also loved spending his days gardening and bird watching while rocking on his back porch.
Alex was a faithful companion, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his loving companion Marsha Howe of Gastonia; children Alex Robert “Robbie” Moore (Kim) of Western Grove, AR, Leigh Moore (Bridgett Strong) of Canyon County, CA, Jennifer Moore of Canyon County, CA; stepchildren Chris Clary (Gabriela) of Augusta, GA, Allen Clary (Natalie) of Evans, GA, Angela Duckworth (Jonathan) of Stafford, VA; bonus children Leah Cupp (John) of Cramerton, NC and George Howe, III (Stefhanie) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren Nick Reno, Josh Moore, Zach Moore, Noah Clary, Nina Clary, Tiffany Clary, Brittany Loston, Grace Duckworth, T.C. Duckworth; bonus grandchildren Kathryn Cupp, Mary Claire Cupp, Janie Cupp, Oates Howe, Harrison Howe and numerous beloved great grandchildren. He’ll also be missed by his four legged friends, Max and Molly, and his turtle, Shelly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas N. Moore.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants of Levine Cancer Institute and the 4T nurses and staff of Atrium Health: Carolinas Medical Center for their exceptional care.
A private celebration of Alex’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent online at mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Moore family.
