BRADFORD — Albert Frank Gaboriault, 75, died at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, VT on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born on January 29, 1946, in Swanton, VT to Rene and Betty (Fairbanks) Gaboriault. He proudly enlisted in the US Army as a teenager and was stationed in Germany for much of his service. He was a skilled tradesman who could fix anything, but especially excelled and enjoyed woodworking. Albert had a huge and generous heart, loved life and entertaining those around him, and spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. His family was hugely important to him and he would spend treasured hours playing with his children and grandchildren, who often referred to him as the “Lego Master.”
Albert is survived by his wife, Linda M. Hogan-Gaboriault of Bradford, VT; six children, Penny Rose and husband Fred of Connecticut, Laura Cline and husband James of Tennessee, Jamie Gaboriault and wife Barbara of Tennessee, Albert Gaboriault and wife Tiffany of Kentucky, Kenny Roy Gaboriault and significant other Jenny Hollers Boudreau, and Stephanie Merchand and husband Michael of Bradford, VT; two sisters, Gwen Guitte and husband Patrick of St. Albans, VT and Bonnie Coon and husband Melvin of Swanton, VT; a sister in law, Jeannie Haner of St. Albans, VT many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Sanford Gaboriault.
A celebration of Albert’s life will be held at a later date. Knight Funeral Home, White River Junction, VT is entrusted with arrangements and online condolences are appreciated at www.knightfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.