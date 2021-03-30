Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to snow across northern New York during the early morning hours Thursday, and after sunrise across Vermont. Snow then continues through the day before tapering off to higher elevation snow showers Thursday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&