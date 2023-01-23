The family of Albert D. Corey, age 83, announces that he passed away peacefully, January 17, 2023, in Saint Albans. He was born in Burlington, July 14, 1939 to Eseph and Adele Corey. Albert married Nancy Ann Brown, February 09, 1963. Al entered into radio when he was 16, working at WDOT, WWSR, and WLFE for 25 years. He was in the top 100 in sales and marketing for the United States. He then went on to teach at Bellows Free Academy and taught business for 29 years. He also was a salesman for the Handy Dealership for 26 years, retiring in 2017. Al was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, a member of the Elks, the Jaycee’s, the former treasurer and president of the National DECA, the Vermont DECA State adviser, coordinating conferences, activities and competitions. He was known as “The Godfather” for Vermont DECA. He and Nancy were Stunt Night Coaches for many years, at Rice Memorial High School. Al was a long time Eucharistic Minister for Holy Angels Parish. In his spare time, he was a founding member of the Edward Street Decorating Committee, and enjoyed the weekly dinners and cards with the Wednesday Night Card Group.
Some of Al’s greatest enjoyments were serving on the many committees, organizations and boards over the years, just a partial list; Marketing Education Teacher - Northwest Technical Center, BFA School Board, Maple Run Union School District Board, Collins Perley Sports Facility Board, Democratic Party Chair at the City, County and State levels, Resident Rep at Franklin County Rehab Center, DECA State Advisor, National DECA Board, Jaycee President Local and State, Lifetime JCI Senator, Lead the Rosary at Franklin County Rehab, Owned a dance studio, Stunt Night coach at Cathedral and Rice High Schools, Holy Angels Bazaar, Franklin County Field Days Chair, St. Albans Maple Festival Chair, The voice of Franklin County News on WWSR Radio, Radio DJ WWSR Radio, Sports Announcer WWSR Radio, and World’s Greatest Dad and Jidu!
He is survived by his children and their families, sons Robert Corey of Saint Albans, VT. Douglas Corey (Karyl) of Saint Albans, VT, Suzanne Corey-Trombley (Eric) of Saratoga Springs, NY; four grandchildren, Kyle Corey (Mychaela), Maddison Corey, Miles and Brayden Trombley; two great-grandchildren, Izabelle and Charlotte, two sisters Sandra O’Brien of South Burlington, VT, Vivian Church (Robert) of Boston, MA., two brothers David Corey of Burlington, VT, and Melvin Corey of Colchester, VT
He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy Corey; his parents, Eseph and Adele Corey; brother-in-law, Daniel O’Brien; mother-in-law Geraldine McCarthy and father-in-law Eugene McCarthy.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 28th, 2023, at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Church. The family will receive condolences on Friday, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main Street, St. Albans. Interment will be later this spring in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to the Albert D. Corey Technical Scholarship Fund, C/O Barb Toof, Peoples Trust Company, 25 Kingman Street, Se. Albans, VT 05478.
Arrangements are entrusted to his close friends Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.