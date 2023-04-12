Alan V. Johnson, 67, passed away at the University of Vermont Medical Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the age of 67. Alan was born January 21, 1956 the son of Wilhemma and Stanley Johnson and spent his early years in Hartford, Vermont. After graduating from Hartford High School, Alan attended and graduated from Paul Smith College. In his later career he worked in sales and was employed by Vermont Air Gas. He retired in 2013 and spent his time working on the land he loved in Enosburg, Vermont where he has resided for the past 20 years.
Alan was predeceased by his mother and father, Wilhemma and Stanley Johnson, and is survived by his wife, Georgina Johnson, son Bradley Johnson and partner Carrie, and daughter Kalli Johnson and partner James. He is also survived by two grandchildren James and Riley, a brother David Johnson (Marsha) of Virginia, and sister Linda McLaughlin (Bob) of Colorado.
Alan loved working outdoors, cutting firewood, building gardens, riding his 4 wheeler, repairing anything that needed attention, cooking, attending music concerts, and walking with his dogs. He was a jack-of-all trades and could fix almost anything. He was an avid reader and was always willing to share his perspective on any event playing out on the political stage. Above all, Alan was a devoted husband and father, and a kind soul.
In lieu of flowers donations in Alan’s memory can be made to Franklin County Humane Society 30 Sunset Meadows St. Albans, Vermont.
“The best portion of a good man’s life is his little nameless unremembered acts of kindness and love.”
William Wordsworth
