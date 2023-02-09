FRANKLIN- Alan B. Jones, age 87, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his home in Franklin.
Family and friends are invited to Alan’s life celebration on Thursday, February 16, 2023 to include visitation from 2-3:00PM with a memorial service to follow at 3:00PM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. Interment will take place this spring in the East Franklin Cemetery.
To view Alan’s full obituary and to share condolences, photos and favorite memories visit www.gossfs.com
