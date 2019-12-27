BRAINERD, MINN./ST. ALBANS – Alagra Faye Raymond, 72, of Brainerd, Minn., died Sunday, December 22, 2019. Memorial services will be held at St. Anne’s Shrine in Isle La Motte, Vt., at a later date.
Alagra was born September 8, 1947 to Robert and Theresa (Colomb) Bressette in St. Albans, Vt. She married Neil Raymond and had two children. Alagra worked for the State of Vermont for 15 years before her retirement. She was a master gardener and grew beautiful flower gardens that she shared with family, friends, and passersby.
Alagra is survived by her children, Ty (Michelle) Lehmann, Kristi (Joe) Pelletier; grandchildren, Connor and Cayden Pelletier, Tyler and Austin Lehmann; siblings, Teri (Lu) Bressette, Lee (Greg) Bressette, Bob (Gloria) Bressette. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neil, and her parents.