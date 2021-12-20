Swanton - Retired Nursing Professor Agustina Benedicto Herod, will be remembered with love long after her passing.
Agustina passed away on December 15th, 2021, at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with cancer; surrounded by loved ones, who will strive to honour her memory by living their lives to the fullest.
She loves simple things in life, like traveling and shopping, but most of all spending quality time with families.
Agustina is survived by her son, Charles-Francis; her sister, Flora “Diding”; her brothers, Virgilio “Pops” and Francisco II “Dods”; and many nephews, nieces and grandnephews and grandnieces.
Services for Agustina will be private.
Memorials in Agustina’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Chapter, P.O. Box 1070, Williston, Vermont 05495 or the Canadian Cancer Society, 55 St. Clair Avenue West – Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario M4V2Y7.
Honored to be serving he Herod family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
