ST. ALBANS – Agnes Aldea Pelletier, a loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away early Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Northwestern Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Born at home in Georgia, Vt., on November 18, 1928, Agnes was the daughter of the late William and Aurore (Chevrier) Benoit. She was 91 years old and was a lifetime communicant of Holy Angels Parish.
On August 17, 1952, she married Joseph W. “Joe” Pelletier, who pre-deceased her on April 28, 2004.
Agnes was a longtime clerk for area stores, including Giant, Ames and retiring from Ben Franklin, however her priorities were always focused on her children and grandchildren. Agnes was full of life, and to her family she was the least selfish person they knew, putting them ahead of herself, and insuring they were taken care of. She always said that her family was her greatest accomplishment and when not tending to them, she loved to watch TV as well-read books, take walks, and to listen to music.
Survivors include her children, Gloria Wood and husband, Brian, of Fairfield, Susan Palardy of Essex Junction, Alan Pelletier and wife, Lisa, of Templeton, Mass. and Joseph Pelletier and wife, Kristi, of Sandown, N.H., as well as eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joe, Agnes was predeceased by a grandson, Cameron Pelletier, son-in-law, Guy Palardy and four siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with Monsignor Peter Routhier as celebrant. Interment will be next spring in the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
