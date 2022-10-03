Saint Albans- Addie “Tony” Estus, 97 of Westford, passed away peacefully on September 30th, 2022, at Franklin County Rehab Center.
Visiting hours will be held at Minor Funeral Home in Milton on Thursday, October 6th, 2022, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with a funeral service immediately following. There will be a private burial held on Friday, October 7th, 2022.
For full obituary, please visit: www.minorfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.