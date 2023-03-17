Swanton VT, - A. Gregory Gervais was born on April 6th, 1939 in Brockton, Massachusetts, and peacefully passed surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home on March 14, 2023. He was 83 years old.
Gregg was raised by his parents, the late Arthur and Barbara (Mohr) Gervais, in Abington, Massachusetts. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Biology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1962. He spent a summer in Alaska surveying salmon and began a career as a high school biology teacher at Abington High School that fall. It was during this time of his life when he met his wife, Nicole, at a dancing club in Montreal, Quebec, despite a language barrier and long distance. They eventually moved to Whitman then East Bridgewater, Massachusetts after their marriage in 1965. He continued his education throughout his life, always in pursuit of knowledge, including a summer wildlife and veterinary program at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, ME. Gregg and Nicole had two daughters, Lynne and Denise. Over 30-odd years as an educator, he gained a reputation as a driven, interesting, inspiring teacher who deeply cared about his students and his coworkers, even serving as the school’s union representative. In 1996, Gregg and Nicole followed their daughter Lynne to Vermont after their retirement, to be closer to her family and children. Gregg began work as a calf raiser for Bess View Farm, and became involved in the Missisquoi Valley School District Board, continuing his lifelong passion of animal care and education.
Gregg first became involved with the Senior Center while delivering Meals on Wheels with a good friend, Pauline Brady, and continued to volunteer and participate for over 20 years. He was a board member at the Franklin County Senior Center and longtime member of the St. Albans Elks Lodge, where he called many members close friends. Gregg loved tending his flowers and vegetables, hunting and managing his trail camera behind the house, watching and sharing documentaries and internet jokes, and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was happiest when helping people, and was an intelligent, passionate and hard worker, and a great friend, husband, father, and grandfather.
Gregg leaves behind his beloved daughters, Denise Kamataris and Lynne Gervais, his grandchildren, Anthony and Eric Bessette, Heather, Shaun and Shannon Kamataris, Emma-Rose, Carl and Rowan Royea, and his great grandchildren, James, Mason and Elijah Bessette.
He was predeceased by his wife, Nicole Gervais, this past year, and his parents.
The Gervais family would like to thank many friends and family that allowed Gregg to stay in the comfort of his home these past few months, especially his devoted friend David Bessette. They are also indebted to the medical care workers at UVM Medical for their tireless work and assistance.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 24th, 2023, at 11 am at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St, Swanton VT, 05488.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Franklin County Senior Center, 75 Messenger Street, St. Albans VT, 05478 OR Silver Towers Camp (The Vermont Elks Association), c/o Joseph Montcalm. P.O. Box 416, St. Albans Bay, Vermont 05481.
Honored to be serving the Gervais family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
