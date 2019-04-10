Declan Couture, Greg Torbert and Kylee Green from Northwest Technical Center stand flanked by Vermont-NEA President Don Tinney (left), NWTC video production teacher Anthony Sorrentino (second from right) and Gov. Phil Scott (right) as they display their certificate for third place. (Courtesy photo)

MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott and Vermont-NEA President Don Tinney today announced the winners of a statewide public service announcement (PSA) contest focused on promoting school safety and informing kids that when they see something, they should say something.

The winning PSA comes from Hazen Union High School, with team leader Tivy Parchment and team members Xavier Hart Marion, Brianna Hislop, Robert Lowenthal, Raymonda Lowenthal, Jay LeCours and Elliot Kimball.

The Stafford Technical Center team, led by Logan Kenyon, took second place and Northwest Technical Center (NWTC), led by Declan Couture, Kylee Green and Greg Torbert, won third place.

“I’ve had the opportunity to speak with Vermont students on the issue of school safety and have been inspired by their thoughtfulness and ability to initiate change,” said Scott. “I want to thank the Vermont-NEA for making the contest student-led – it’s proven to be the right approach that we think will have an impact.”

The Vermont Agency of Education and Vermont-NEA will use the winning videos to promote “See Something, Say Something” in Vermont schools. They will also be distributed to media partners Local 22 & Local 44, NBC5 and WCAX, as well as through the Vermont Association of Broadcasters.

“As educators, we need to continue to have conversations with students about seeing something and saying something,” Tinney said. “We want our students to be vigilant without being vigilantes. Our schools must be sanctuaries for the children and youth of Vermont.”

See NWTC’s video below: