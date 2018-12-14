The following birth announcements were published in the Dec. 14 edition of the Messenger.

Marlee Grace Sylvester -a girl born on Nov. 20 at Copley Hospital to Jenn (Gaudette) Lanphear and Benjamin Sylvester of Montgomery Center.

Grayson Mykel Ryea- a boy born on Dec. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Trever Ryea and Nicole Thompson of Richford.

Alexander James Sartwell – a boy born on Dec. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Daniel Sartwell and Stacie Tremblay of Franklin.

Ezekiel Matthew Powers- a boy born on Dec. 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Randy James Powers and Angela Bates Powers of St. Albans.

Tatum Serene Sutton – a girl born on Dec. 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jacee Serene Sutton and Courtney (Johnson) Sutton of St. Albans.

Dansby Martin Paquette- a boy born on Dec. 12 at Northwestern Medical Center to Shayne Joseph Paquette and Desiree Merchant of St. Albans.