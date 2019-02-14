ST. ALBANS — According to the National Weather Service, a total of roughly 8.4 inches of snow fell in the area from late Tuesday into Wednesday.

That’s one of the NWS’s highest totals in the state, based on an NWS gauge in Swanton. Only snowfall in Rochester compares, at precisely 8 inches.

South Burlington accumulated about 7.2 inches, for comparison, while more southerly areas, like Ludlow, piled up only 4 inches.

Jay Peak reported a similarly high, and possibly even greater figure, 8-10 inches.

The National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center estimates northwestern Vermont has accumulated 4-8 feet of snow, in total, this season.

The NWS forecasts less than a half-inch of snow accumulation tonight, Friday and Friday night, and no threat of additional snow showers coming into next week.