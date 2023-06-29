The Northeast Little League team shutout Milton 7-0 in the District 3 Little League Tournament on Wednesday, June 28. Northeast takes on Northwest on Saturday, July 1 at 10 a.m. at Cioffi Park in St. Albans.
Northeast shuts out Milton in 8/10 District 3 Little League Baseball Tournament
written by Ruthie Laroche Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
