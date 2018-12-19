ENOSBURG FALLS – Normand “ Gus” Gervais, age 86, passed away on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington with his family by his side.

He was born in Sampsonville, Vt. on Sept. 20, 1932, the son of the late Simeon and Lillian (Godin) Gervais.

Normand attended and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School. In 1951, he married Avis (Garrett) Gervais. In 1966 Normand started his own business, Gervais and Sons, which sold and serviced Delaval Milking Parlors. Traveling to many farms across the state of Vermont and New York, a profession he truly loved. He enjoyed his summers spent with family at their Lake Carmi camp, throwing a yearly Fourth of July party. Normand and Avis were grateful for the many friends, especially Donald and Connie Burns and the yearly trip to Maine. This was a time Normand could get his fill of all things seafood. He was a member of the Enosburg Lions Club, serving as past president, the Enosburg Ambulance Service and the Enosburg Development Review Board. Most recently, Normand volunteered at the Enosburg Food Shelf. He will forever be remembered as a loving and dedicated family man who spent time with his children and grandchildren as well as his love for tinkering and fixing things.

Besides his parents, Normand was predeceased by his sons, Steven and Michael Gervais; his brother, Paul Gervais; sisters, Rita Parker, Yvonne Brown, and Pauline Brodeur, and son in-law, Mark Wicker.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Avis Gervais of Enosburg Falls; their children, David Gervais of West Springfield, Mass.; Judy Wicker of Sanford, N.C.; grandchildren, Casey Gervais and her husband Joe Ramsey of Maple Grove, Minn., Caitlin Brouillard and her husband Michael of South Burlington, Whitney Gervais and her significant other Ethan Hanson of Tampa, Fla., Tyler Gervais and his significant other Whitney Andrews, Simeon (Sam) Gervais and his wife, Jenessa all of Franklin, David Gervais and his wife Eve of Germany, Garrett Gervais and his wife Robyn Loock of Keene, N.H.; great grandchildren, Nya, Celia, Charlie Joe, Cade, Emilia, Parker, Hudson, Cadence, Bailey and Lily ; brother-in-law, Richard Brodeur of Johnson; his aunt Lucille Duckless of Newport Center; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. St. John the Baptist Church Missisquoi Street, Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Normand’s memory may be made to Cold Hollow Hose & Ladder Co. P.O. Box 465, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or the Enosburg Food Shelf, PO Box 614, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

