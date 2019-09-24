ST. ALBANS – Norma J. Parah, age 82, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Villa Rehab in St. Albans, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Swanton on July 16, 1937 to the late Duncan & Lucille (Dixon) Campbell.

Norma was one of seven children. She married Wayne Parah in 1961 and started a family of their own. Norma worked for Greer’s Laundromat for many years, she loved her job and the social aspect of being there. She enjoyed lawn sales, holidays, especially Christmas, and playing Bingo. Above all, Norma loved caring for grandchildren, family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking for everyone. Her family will miss her famous fudge, macaroni and cheese, and chicken and biscuits.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Conger of St. Albans, Wayne Parah, Jr., and his friend Penelope Spaulding of St. Albans, and Chuck Parah of St. Albans; grandchildren, Loralee Bechard and her husband Scott, Michael Conger and his wife Megan, Meaghan Conger and her significant other Stefan King, and Hunter Parah; 6 great granddaughters; brothers, Harold Campbell, Robert Campbell and his wife Arlene, Duncan Campbell and his wife Joyce; sisters, Rose Anthony, Marjorie Lafountain, Sandy Conger and her husband Rick, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Norma was predeceased by her husband, Wayne in 2016; siblings, Pauline Campbell, Duncan Campbell, Jr., Gary Campbell and Jackie Sherry.

Norma’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at The Villa Rehab for the exceptional care they offered Norma.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Interment will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Riverside Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Norma’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, VT Chapter 300, Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.