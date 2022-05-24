In the near to mid-term there will be few things that touch your life and your pocketbook more than the cost, availability and quality of your health care. In Vermont we can expect that “touch” to be expensive. There will also be challenges of availability given the state’s health care community is operating at significantly lower staffing levels.
The reasons are common to all states. Health care inflation continues to soar, and the medical profession, like most others, is struggling to keep the employees they have, let alone attract others.
How we handle our health care challenges is one of the state’s most central challenges. Health care also represents 20 percent of the state’s gross domestic product, so what we do and how we do it matters.
That responsibility, believe it or not, falls to five people, the members of The Green Mountain Care Board, and the board’s staff. It is far and away the most powerful board in Vermont. The board controls the budgets of our hospitals. It tells our insurers what they can charge. It oversees Vermont’s All-Payer model, and regulates the state's accountable care organization. It approves the state’s health care workplace plan, its health information technology plan, etc. Suffice to say, if health care is involved, the board controls it.
It is a thankless job. The board gets slapped if it allows rates to be raised and slapped if it doesn’t. The angst is compounded when the public gets the bill, yet has little idea how the process works and how decisions are made.
The confusion is about to worsen, not by design, but by happenstance. Board chair Kevin Mullin has resigned effective the end of June. Board member Tom Pelham last week announced he will leave the end of September. Robin Lunge’s six-year term ends in October and it’s anyone’s guess as to whether she will reapply or, if she does, whether the governor would accept her application. Board member Thom Walsh is in the first several months of his six-year term; thus, he has yet to go through the rate review process. Jessica Holmes was appointed in 2014 by Gov. Peter Shumlin and was reappointed for another term in 2020.
In other words, there is a reasonable chance that - beyond October - Ms. Holmes will be the only person on the board who has any experience with the state’s health care industry - writ large - and with Act 48, the law behind the board’s creation and the law that specifies the board's responsibilities.
That should give Vermonters pause. For a board that has more regulatory authority than any other, and whose decisions affect a huge swath of the economy, it would be comforting to know there were competent hands on the ship’s rudder, people with experience, people with open minds and people properly motivated.
The board's selection process involves a bipartisan nominating committee, which then forwards the selection to the governor. The governor has the prerogative to accept or reject the nomination. But one would hope the governor would be involved in the selection process from the outset; as in he would actively court applicants he felt qualified to lead the board - and the state’s health care system. Members of the nominating committee should do the same.
This is not a time to be passive.
Beyond that, it is also time for the Green Mountain Care Board to tell Vermonters what it does, why, and to what purported effect. The board needs to begin its trip from being a “regulator only” to being the entity that promotes the policies that regulations enforce. That next step is something articulated in Act 48’s wording that the board is “to promote the general good of the state…”
It is time. Vermont’s health care system cannot be regulated into proficiency, or acceptance. It has to be led.
By Emerson Lynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.