ST. ALBANS – Nurses from the Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) gathered on the hospital’s lawn Thursday afternoon to announce that they had filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to hold a union election, taking the first steps toward the formation of an NMC nurses union.

According to the nurses, the hospital was struggling with a high turnover rate and impractical staffing ratios, leading to an overworked nursing staff and stressful conditions that only exasperated staffing problems. They claimed that this environment trickled down into patient care, creating safety concerns for patients and their nurses.

By unionizing, NMC nurse Nicole Messier said, the nurses would be able to better negotiate staffing conditions and “frontline” suggestions from the hospital’s estimated 180 nurses, which would allow for both better policy from the ground-up and could help reduce the hospital’s high turnover rate among nurses.

“We’re here today representing the majority of our RN colleagues because we intend to bring a collective nursing experience to the table so that we can insure the decisions being made about the future of our community hospital prioritize patient safety and high-quality care,” said Messier, a nurse in NMC’s operating room with 24 years of experience.

“I want to be very clear here, we have great managers,” Messier continued. “They do the best they can to support us and advocate for our units. We simply feel that we can help them do their jobs better by organizing and setting policy in place through a fair contract.”

“We are struggling daily to maintain staffing,” said Erin Blake, a nurse who’s worked at the hospital for six years. “Often times patients are waiting in our emergency room – not for an empty bed, but for a nurse that can care for them.”

“Other times, patients are transferred to other departments and hospitals,” Blake continued.

“I think if nursing had a say… I think people would stay,” Messier said in a conversation that followed the announcement.

Workforce shortages have been a concern for hospitals nationwide, according to the American Association of Colleges for Nursing (AACN). AACN links the shortage to an increased need for nursing as the Baby Boomer population ages compounded by a loss of enrollments and faculty at nursing schools.

