Pro and anti-union nurses speak outside of NMC on Friday afternoon.

ST. ALBANS – Two crowds gathered on the lawn of the Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) Friday afternoon, separated by a physical road leading to the hospital and by their view on whether or not the nurses of NMC should form a union.

For one side, clad in red and joined by Vermont Attorney General T. J. Donovan and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, the answer was a resounding yes, as the union would give nurses a collective voice as they discussed staffing problems with NMC’s administration.

On the other side, another group of nurses declared they would oppose unionizing, saying that they already felt they could voice their concerns with the NMC administration and that a union would only “provide another bridge” to cross when speaking with hospital leadership.

A campaign calling for union elections among NMC’s nursing staff had reportedly been at work for several months now, predating a strike from the nurse’s union at the University of Vermont (UVM) Medical Center, according to NMC nurse Kasey Thompson-Lowell.

The campaign was formally announced late last month, with nurses accusing the hospital’s leadership of largely overlooking the nurses’ suggestions related to hospital staffing and conditions, as well as some requests for tools and equipment. The nurses also said that the hospital would adjust to complaints from nurses, but that those changes were never permanent.

According to the nurses, NMC has struggled attracting and maintaining staffing numbers for its nurses, meaning that its current staff of 180 nurses have had to pick up the pace with unfavorable scheduling and nurse-patient ratios.

