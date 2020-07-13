ST. ALBANS — This fall would have been the 21st and final show for Cardiac Capers, the every other year fundraiser for the Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) auxiliary. The show has been delayed until 2021.
There were a number of factors in the decision, explained Helene Biggie, who chairs the show.
First, was the location. The show is typically staged at the Bellows Free Academy Performing Arts Center (PAC). "We don't know what schools are going to be like when they open," Biggie said, or if the school would allow them to use the site to rehearse and perform.
The PAC holds approximately 450 people, but right now no one knows how many people might be allowed to legally attend a show this fall.
"We don't even know if the audience would come," Biggie said. "It being our last show, we wanted to go out with a big bang rather than a fizzle."
Another factor was the economic impact on local businesses of the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the fundraising comes from advertising in the show's program and a raffle. "With businesses just starting, they don't have the revenue to contribute," Biggie said.
The show is written. Because it's the final show, the plan is to showcase the "Best of the Best" of Cardiac Capers, said Biggie.
Each year Cardiac Capers combines skits, dancing and singing all around a central theme. One year was a salute to the U.S.A. with Broadway tunes from New York City, surf music from California, and a tribute to Philadelphia's American Bandstand.
Another year, Capers traveled around the world with two women, one of whom was a kleptomaniac who stole the Pope's rosary while in Rome, according to Biggie.
A salute to television with an I Love Lucy spoof and tributes to Gilligan's Island and Saturday Night Live was a popular show. "That was one of our favorite shows. It was so much fun," Biggie said.
When Capers returns in October 2021, attendees can expect to see highlights from those and other shows. "We want people to remember the really funny ones, the really good ones," Biggie said.